J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.90. 10,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,340. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.10 million. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.