J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $100,162.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.93. The stock had a trading volume of 335,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,100. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $206.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

