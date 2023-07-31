iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ 6th Largest Position

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 6,055,621 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

