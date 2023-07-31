iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $137.46 and a one year high of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.