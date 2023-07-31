iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TIP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $107.16. 5,960,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,965. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $117.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

