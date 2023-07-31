iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 9.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $117.32.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

