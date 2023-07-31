iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,918,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.20. The stock had a trading volume of 220,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $214.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.14 and its 200 day moving average is $190.91.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

