iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Little House Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,045,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,423,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

