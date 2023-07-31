iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.84. 898,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average is $228.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

