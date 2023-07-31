iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.52. 2,850,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,255. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

