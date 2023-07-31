iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.58. 2,069,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

