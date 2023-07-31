iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.24

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.24 and last traded at $139.96, with a volume of 951854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.93.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average is $125.94.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.