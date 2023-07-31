iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Lowered by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $38,130,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.48. The company had a trading volume of 275,399 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $141.34.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.