iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Darrow Company Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 10.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,853 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

