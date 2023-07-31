iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDG stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.