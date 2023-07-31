iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.39. 9,735,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,691,283. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

