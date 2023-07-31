iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 44.6% in July

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,894,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

