iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.15

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 66889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $647.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,970 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

