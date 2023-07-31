iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for 1.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WOOD traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. 2,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a market cap of $215.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

