iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 4.3% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.68. 292,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,199. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.