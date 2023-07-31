iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.49

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 47909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $597.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Trading of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.
About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF
The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.