iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.49

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 47909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $597.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.