iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,936 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. 9,233,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

