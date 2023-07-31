iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.78. 2,477,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

