iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $51,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,770,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 774,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,147. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $101.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

