iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.90. 1,767,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,477. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

