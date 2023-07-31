iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2,028.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,481,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cowa LLC owned about 1.43% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.15. 178,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,096. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

