iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 52.4% in July

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1648 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.