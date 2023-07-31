iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Lifted by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.14% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.41. 440,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $111.83. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

