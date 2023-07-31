Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of IRDM opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -346.64%.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $5,500,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Iridium Communications by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

