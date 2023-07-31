IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.82. IonQ shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 7,428,157 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $82,939.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IonQ news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $82,939.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth $37,753,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IonQ by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 839,274 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

