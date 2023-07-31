IOG (LON:IOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.00

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03), with a volume of 79050880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences.

