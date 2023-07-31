Investors Buy High Volume of Aurora Cannabis Call Options (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 2,462 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 361.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

