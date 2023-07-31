Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISTR. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investar stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 35,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Investar has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

