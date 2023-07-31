Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) is Vectors Research Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises 6.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 4.40% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $23,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 138,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,909. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

