Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,074. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

