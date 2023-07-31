Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 68,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 321,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

