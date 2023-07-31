Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Trimmed by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $154.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,139. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average is $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

