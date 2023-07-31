Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 164,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.