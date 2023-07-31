Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.38

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 3446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $561.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 69,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.