Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Stock Holdings Cut by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,767,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 147,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 124,385 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.62. 20,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.1367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

