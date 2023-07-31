Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 471,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,556. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.