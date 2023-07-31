Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $510.52. 347,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,736. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.20 and a 200 day moving average of $433.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.