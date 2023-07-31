Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

INTU traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $511.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.20 and a 200-day moving average of $433.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

