Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $512.33. The company had a trading volume of 711,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The company has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.20 and a 200-day moving average of $433.72.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

