Intrust Bank NA Sells 984 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

VV traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $209.36. 63,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,821. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

