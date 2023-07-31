Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.90 on Monday, hitting $452.58. The stock had a trading volume of 764,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $429.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.