Intrust Bank NA Purchases 2,374 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,778,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,227. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

