Intrust Bank NA Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.58. 3,009,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

