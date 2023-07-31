Intrust Bank NA Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.85. 12,679,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,040,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $822.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

