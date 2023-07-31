Intrust Bank NA Has $15.07 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.75. 1,414,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

